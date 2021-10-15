SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $20.84 million and $19,734.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,233.10 or 1.00296981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.32 or 0.00323009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00545411 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00214717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.