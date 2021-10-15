Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.79 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

