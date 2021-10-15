Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $78.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

