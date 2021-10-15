Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $259.28 and last traded at $258.26, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.25.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.79.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
