Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Saia traded as high as $259.28 and last traded at $258.26, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 128.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.