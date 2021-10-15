Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €29.06 ($34.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.