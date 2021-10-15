Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.