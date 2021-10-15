Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 173.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

