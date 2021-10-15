Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

