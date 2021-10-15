Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 746.0 days.

STECF remained flat at $$27.40 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

