Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $61.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,307,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

