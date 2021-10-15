Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after buying an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $107.46 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

