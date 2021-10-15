Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,442. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

