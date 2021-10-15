Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CLSA increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.80.

Shares of FM opened at C$27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market cap of C$19.13 billion and a PE ratio of 47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$12.06 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

