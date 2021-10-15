Scotiabank Cuts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$11.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KPTSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

