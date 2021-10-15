Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.52.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

