Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

