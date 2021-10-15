Scotiabank Trims Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Target Price to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

DPMLF stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

