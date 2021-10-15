Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$42.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.17.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$79.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

