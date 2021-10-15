Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF remained flat at $$66.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scout24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

