Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,179.02 on Friday. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,870.02 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Seaboard by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

