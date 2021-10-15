Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 385,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

