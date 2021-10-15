Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Valvoline Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

