Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 953,301 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

