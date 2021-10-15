Seeyond Buys 2,584 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Assurant by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Assurant by 127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.