Seeyond Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

FIS opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

