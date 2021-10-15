Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day moving average is $189.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

