Seeyond Purchases 7,200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seeyond boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Aflac were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

