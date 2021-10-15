Seeyond Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in HP were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.49 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

