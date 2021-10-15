Seeyond Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seeyond reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.85 and a one year high of $466.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.41.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.