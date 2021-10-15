Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Interior Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

