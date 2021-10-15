Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.14.

NYSE SRE opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

