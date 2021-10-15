Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQNS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

