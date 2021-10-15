Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $130,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

