Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

