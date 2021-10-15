Service Properties Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Service Properties Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

