ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono Sells 578 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17.

NOW stock opened at $653.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ServiceNow by 92.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in ServiceNow by 65.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

