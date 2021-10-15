Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY remained flat at $$36.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

