SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Woodward by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Woodward by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of WWD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.