SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $7,585,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.