SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 891.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 26.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after buying an additional 83,750 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.