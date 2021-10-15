SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.