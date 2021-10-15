SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

