SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,719 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.