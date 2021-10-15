SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.