SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 712 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES opened at $78.80 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

