SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGSOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. SGS has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

