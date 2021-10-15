Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

