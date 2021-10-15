Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, an increase of 304.6% from the September 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
