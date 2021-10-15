Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, an increase of 304.6% from the September 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

