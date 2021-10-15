Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 120,690 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,690 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 71.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.