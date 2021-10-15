Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 242,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $403,000.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

DILAU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,270. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.